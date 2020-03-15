Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $26.94 Million Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,751 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,940,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 103,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $226.62 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

