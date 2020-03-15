Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.47% of Freshpet worth $31,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

FRPT opened at $59.09 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -984.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

