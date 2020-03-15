Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 452,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.