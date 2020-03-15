Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.22.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $57,400.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $681,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,237. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.