Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

