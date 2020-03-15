Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,558 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Caretrust REIT worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 120.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

