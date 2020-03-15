Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 709 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $23.66 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.