Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,984 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,955,000 after acquiring an additional 711,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,615,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 561,058 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

