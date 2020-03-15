Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

