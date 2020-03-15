Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 111,040 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NYSE AEL opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,787.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

