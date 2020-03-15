Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 17,201 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.34. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $153.91 and a 12 month high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.