Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 40,509 Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Integer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Integer by 4.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.