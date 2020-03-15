Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Select Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $18.99 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

