Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 27,524 Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,081,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,229,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,100. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $78.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

