Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 52,532 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,532 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 451,629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after buying an additional 340,268 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after buying an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,588,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $811,632.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $46.82 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

