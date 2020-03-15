Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 52,547 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

