Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,418 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of BlackBerry worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 63,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,392 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

