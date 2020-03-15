Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.88 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 261.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Southside Capital LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,274,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 71,269 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of VICI opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.