Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Saia worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Saia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 281,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Saia by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Saia by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Saia by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.