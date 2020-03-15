Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.90 Million in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,528 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,469,000 after purchasing an additional 463,177 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $12,819,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $27.29 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

