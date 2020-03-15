Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.01 Million in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNKN. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNKN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

