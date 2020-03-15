Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.05 Million in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of ABM Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 531,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

