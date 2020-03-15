Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.23 Million in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Monro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

