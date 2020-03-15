Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.37 Million in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 142,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 285.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,306 shares of company stock worth $1,714,770. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.59. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.