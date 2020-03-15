Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $22,672,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,212 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $21,264,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $19,483,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

