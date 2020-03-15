Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Ashland Global by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

