Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of First Financial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $16.18 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. First Financial Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

