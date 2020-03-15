Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HB Fuller by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HB Fuller by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HB Fuller by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUL shares. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

