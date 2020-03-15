Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.