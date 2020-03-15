Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 100,104 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

