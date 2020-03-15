Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,602 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,718 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,331 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

NYSE:CGC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

