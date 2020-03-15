Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 656 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,207,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $55.11 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

