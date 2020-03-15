Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,703 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,989,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after acquiring an additional 106,597 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,753 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

