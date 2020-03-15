Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,146 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in LTC Properties by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in LTC Properties by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NYSE LTC opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.38. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

