Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.87 Million Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks set a price target on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

