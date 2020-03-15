Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.90 Million Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Emergent Biosolutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,832 shares of company stock worth $6,428,641. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.