Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.97 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.