Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.02 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,008.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,939 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.