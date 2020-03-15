Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.25 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Shares of PB stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

