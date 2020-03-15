Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.30 Million Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Proto Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 749.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRLB. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

