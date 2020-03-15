Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.39 Million Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Anixter International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Anixter International by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

