Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.41 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of EQT by 568.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 387,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 329,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EQT by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 447,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 265,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EQT by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in EQT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 540,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

