Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Up 33.3%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 3,294,744 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,253,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Green Organic Dutchman from C$2.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

