Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 798.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $8,984,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,059 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

