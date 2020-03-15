H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 546,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,250,000 after acquiring an additional 507,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,090,000 after acquiring an additional 469,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

