HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.82

Shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 689914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth $16,317,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,287,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 446,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

