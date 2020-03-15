HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $32,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,310,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA opened at $104.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

