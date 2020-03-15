HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.23

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 459627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

HHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,201,000 after buying an additional 926,026 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 200,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,036,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 127,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter.

About HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

