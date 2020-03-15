Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMTV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.52. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

