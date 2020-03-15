Henry Ward Iv Winship Purchases 11,000 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at $465,089.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BG stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $24,987,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

